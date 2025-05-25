Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,414,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 1,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 122,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $738.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Lease

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $568,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,064.60. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.