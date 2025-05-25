Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 1.2%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $334.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $531.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.