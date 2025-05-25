Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Position Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Digital by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,613 shares in the company, valued at $585,291. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Thursday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.91.

APLD opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. Applied Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 5.98.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The company had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

