AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 12,961.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,347,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,033. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Several research firms recently commented on AVPT. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

