AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 161,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint Stock Up 0.7%

AVPT stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,312,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,826,510.95. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AVPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

