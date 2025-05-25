Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Navient were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 815.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Navient by 757.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.48. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

