Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,693 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,907 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 342,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.85. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $53.64.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

