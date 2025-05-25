Best Outdoor Stocks To Consider – May 23rd

Get alerts:

Deckers Outdoor, Walmart, Lowe's Companies, Affirm, Kroger, Urban Outfitters, and Williams-Sonoma are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of DECK traded down $24.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.11. 15,073,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average of $158.54. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.08. 7,769,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,808,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a twelve month low of $64.16 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,810. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.01. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,621,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493,505. Affirm has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,270. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Shares of URBN traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $72.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $73.68.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.07. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57.

