Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCAX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Down 40.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. Bicara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

