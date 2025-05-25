Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Position Raised by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 1,817.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $18.93 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bilibili to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

