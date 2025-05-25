BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Loop Capital Analyst Says

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus raised BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $116.62 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $251,454.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,097.60. This represents a 12.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,686 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

