BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BRP were worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BRP by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance raised its stake in BRP by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BRP from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 61.20% and a net margin of 2.29%. Analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is -29.21%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

