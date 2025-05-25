Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stake Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brunswick by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,578,000 after purchasing an additional 109,728 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $2,827,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after purchasing an additional 100,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Shares of BC opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.15%.

In related news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

