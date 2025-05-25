Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burford Capital by 820.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000.

Burford Capital stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

