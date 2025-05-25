Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,412 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.51.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.35). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

