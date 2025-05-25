Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,043 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,359,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $517,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.05 and a 200-day moving average of $208.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,749 shares of company stock valued at $24,197,235. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

