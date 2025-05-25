Castle Hook Partners LP Takes $259.85 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,184,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $259,851,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.2% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $200.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,749 shares of company stock worth $24,197,235 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

