CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 483,547 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Stock Performance

NYSE:CX opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.41. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price target on shares of CEMEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

