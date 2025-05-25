Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 13,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of APAM stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Insider Transactions at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $300,876.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,002.96. The trade was a 14.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

