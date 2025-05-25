Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 14,156 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,119 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,156 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.35 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

