Contour Asset Management LLC Sells 183,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Contour Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 547,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 183,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.5% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $120,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 70,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 14,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,749 shares of company stock valued at $24,197,235. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

