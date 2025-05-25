Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,642,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,801,000 after purchasing an additional 196,197 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,716,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,920,000 after buying an additional 1,217,368 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,089,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,697,000 after buying an additional 49,031 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,092,000 after buying an additional 53,746 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 794,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,664,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP opened at $204.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.24. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $210.71.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $10.9577 dividend. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

