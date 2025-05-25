D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 45,137 Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Lancaster Investment Management grew its holdings in Manchester United by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 816,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 254,280 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 664,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 243,977 shares during the last quarter. Antara Capital LP grew its holdings in Manchester United by 822.3% in the fourth quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 184,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 164,450 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 76,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,369,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

MANU opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.59. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 44.76% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

