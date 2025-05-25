D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 477,992 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,992 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.32. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 214.20% and a negative return on equity of 401.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

