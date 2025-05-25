Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 92,085 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 834.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,085 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 277,706 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 49,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Christopher M. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $116,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,375. The trade was a 452.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 and sold 19,124 shares valued at $235,730. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.