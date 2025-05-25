Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,637 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 681.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 408,632 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $6,500,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $6,485,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $4,673,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.28 million, a PE ratio of -81.19 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

