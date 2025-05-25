Deutsche Bank AG Buys 22,907 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WWW. Wall Street Zen lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $16.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $24.64.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.