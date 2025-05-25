Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 130.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,055 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,118,000. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,113,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 876,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 747,103 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,849,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 296,325 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLNC opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $885.96 million, a PE ratio of -97.60 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $431.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,202 shares in the company, valued at $508,591.80. This represents a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $54,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,808.01. The trade was a 9.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital downgraded Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

