Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Ingevity Stock Down 0.6%

NGVT opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.31. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.13 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.