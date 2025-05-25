Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.35 Million Stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,131 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $494,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,764.50. This represents a 51.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683.48. This trade represents a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,392 shares of company stock worth $3,138,221. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power Stock Up 19.6%

NYSE:SMR opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.62. NuScale Power Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 1,089.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on NuScale Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

