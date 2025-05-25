Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 767.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,050 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 494.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 139,896 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hayward by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hayward by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 431,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $13.62 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $228.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,972.40. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

