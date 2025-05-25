Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $22.88 on Friday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $296,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. This represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 21,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $516,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,730 shares in the company, valued at $516,087.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 34,924 shares of company stock valued at $846,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

View Our Latest Report on Upbound Group

Upbound Group Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.