Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 46,209 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Phreesia by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Phreesia by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Price Performance

NYSE PHR opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.74. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $30.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PHR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $191,873.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,602.35. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $88,518.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 139,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,872.88. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,208. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.