Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $37.00 price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.20. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Schall bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,240. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

