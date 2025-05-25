Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $4,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 163,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 145,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 84,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,258.56. The trade was a 43.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 4,111 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $38,273.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,828.79. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,089 shares of company stock valued at $768,362. Corporate insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

PubMatic Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $547.87 million, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.49. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.12%. PubMatic’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

