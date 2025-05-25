Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOMO. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $453.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $502,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,900. This trade represents a 196.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 781,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,216. The trade was a 18.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 282,943 shares during the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $15,449,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 41,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

