DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DDI. B. Riley decreased their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

DDI stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 19.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $500.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.89. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.21.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $83.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

