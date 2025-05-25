e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,089 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF opened at $84.29 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.58.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 51,350 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,973.12. The trade was a 25.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.41.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

