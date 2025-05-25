Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Energizer by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,812,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 496,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,695,000 after acquiring an additional 80,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,680,000 after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.38%.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,567.15. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Moore acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,500. This represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

