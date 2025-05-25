Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 151.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $130.39.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $60,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,761.88. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. This represents a 37.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,883 shares of company stock worth $48,268,964 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.