Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total transaction of $654,184.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,008.20. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.43.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI opened at $426.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.89 and its 200-day moving average is $425.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.86 and a twelve month high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.68 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

