Group One Trading LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Group One Trading LLC increased its holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 248.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading LLC’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Enhabit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,010,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,136,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its position in Enhabit by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 4,430,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after buying an additional 623,602 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 213,774 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,780,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after buying an additional 201,997 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Enhabit Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE EHAB opened at $10.22 on Friday. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $517.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.