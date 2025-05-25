Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4,372.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,502,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,241,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,304,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,803,000 after acquiring an additional 651,062 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 815,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,142,000 after acquiring an additional 582,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,153.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 535,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 493,218 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HXL opened at $51.35 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

