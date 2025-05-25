Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ichor alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ichor by 377.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 44,897 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 74,255 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $244.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,114.84. This trade represents a 3.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ichor

About Ichor

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.