Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $825.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $825.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $726.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.33.

Intuit Stock Up 8.1%

Intuit stock opened at $720.13 on Friday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $734.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $616.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $621.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

