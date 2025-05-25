Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $605,000 Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871,650 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,128,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. FPR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,527,000 after acquiring an additional 791,474 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 834.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 241,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 76,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $31,082.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,020.32. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $274,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,740. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 and have sold 19,124 shares valued at $235,730. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.62.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.42. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

