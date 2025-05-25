Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grindr by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Grindr by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grindr by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 91,077 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Grindr during the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grindr by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 480,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $11,432,710.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,610,198 shares in the company, valued at $656,570,508.44. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $49,631.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,974. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,054,770 shares of company stock worth $48,848,167. Company insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

GRND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

GRND opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. Grindr Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

