Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 642.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 332,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

