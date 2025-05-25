Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stake Reduced by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,776 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Korn Ferry by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on KFY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

NYSE KFY opened at $67.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.41. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

About Korn Ferry

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.