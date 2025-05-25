Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,255 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEM. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Price Performance

SEM opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 42.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 714,516 shares in the company, valued at $12,861,288. This represents a 23.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $315,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,636.78. This represents a 47.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

